Splash Beverage signs distribution deal in Missouri
Sep. 22, 2022 8:27 AM ETSplash Beverage Group, Inc. (SBEV)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Splash Beverage Group (NYSE:SBEV) announced Thursday a deal with Missouri-based Lohr Distributing for the distribution of all its beverage brands throughout the state of Missouri.
- "We continue to execute with more distribution and retail chains. This agreement includes ALL of our brands, Tapout, SALT, Copa Di Vino and Pulpoloco. Also keep in mind St. Louis is the home of AB ONE and Anheuser Busch of whom we have a contractual relationship with, so this is an important city and state for Splash," said Splash Beverage Group’s Chairman Robert Nistico.
Comments