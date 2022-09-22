H.B. Fuller rises in premarket after earnings beat estimates

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) on Thursday rose 2.2% in premarket trading, a day after reporting earnings that beat estimates. The maker of industrial adhesives said non-GAAP EPS was $1.06 in Q3, $0.02 greater than the consensus estimate.

Revenue of $941.2 million missed the average estimate by $2.9 million.

The company raised the lower boundry of its Q4 guidance for adjusted EPS to a range of $1.15 to $1.30, compared with the consensus estimate of $1.27.

H.B. Fuller's stock has declined 24% this year, compared with a 22% decline for the Russell 2000 Index (RTY).

Seeking Alphga columnist Mike Zaccardi has a Buy rating on H.B. Fuller (FUL) on its valuation.

