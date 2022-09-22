Jobless claims rise 5K to 213K
Sep. 22, 2022 8:30 AM ET
- Initial Jobless Claims: +5K to 213K vs. 220K expected and 208K prior (revised from 213K).
- 4-week moving average of 216,750 down from 222,750 in the previous week.
- The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.0% for the week ended Sept. 10, unchanged from the previous week's unrevised rate.
- The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 175,562 in the week ended Sept. 17, an increase of 19,385 (or 12.7%) from the previous week.
- The seasonal factors had expected an increase of 15,613 (or 10.3%) from the prior week. And there were 306,581 initial claims in the comparable week in 2021.
- Continuing jobless claims of 1.379M vs. 1.400M consensus and 1.401M prior.
