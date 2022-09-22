U.S. international transactions deficit narrower than expected in Q2

Sep. 22, 2022 8:30 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Financial technology concept. Fintech. Online banking. Foreign exchange.

metamorworks

  • Q2 Current Account: -$251.1B vs. -$259.5B consensus; -$282.5B previous (revised from -$291.4B).
  • The $31.5B narrowing of the current-account deficit in the quarter mostly reflected a decreased deficit on goods, the U.S. Department of Commerce said.
  • Exports of goods and services to, and income received from, foreign residents rose $82.8B to $1.11T in Q2. Imports of goods and services from, and income paid to, foreign residents increased $51.3B to $1.36T.
  • Exports of goods increased $52.0B to $539.9B and imports of goods increased $20.8B to $850.4B. The increase in both imports and exports were primarily due to increase in industrial supplies and material, primarily petroleum and products.
  • Exports of services increased $8.4B to $225.2B and imports of services increased $10.2B to $168.2B. The increases in both exports and imports mostly reflected a rise in travel, mostly other personal travel, and in transport, mostly air passenger transportation.
  • Earlier this month, the July international trade in goods and services deficit narrowed as expected, with as the levels of imports declined and exports increased.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.