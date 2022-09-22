U.S. international transactions deficit narrower than expected in Q2
Sep. 22, 2022 8:30 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Q2 Current Account: -$251.1B vs. -$259.5B consensus; -$282.5B previous (revised from -$291.4B).
- The $31.5B narrowing of the current-account deficit in the quarter mostly reflected a decreased deficit on goods, the U.S. Department of Commerce said.
- Exports of goods and services to, and income received from, foreign residents rose $82.8B to $1.11T in Q2. Imports of goods and services from, and income paid to, foreign residents increased $51.3B to $1.36T.
- Exports of goods increased $52.0B to $539.9B and imports of goods increased $20.8B to $850.4B. The increase in both imports and exports were primarily due to increase in industrial supplies and material, primarily petroleum and products.
- Exports of services increased $8.4B to $225.2B and imports of services increased $10.2B to $168.2B. The increases in both exports and imports mostly reflected a rise in travel, mostly other personal travel, and in transport, mostly air passenger transportation.
- Earlier this month, the July international trade in goods and services deficit narrowed as expected, with as the levels of imports declined and exports increased.
