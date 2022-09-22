American Electric Power makes executive changes

Sep. 22, 2022 8:38 AM ETAmerican Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Power lines and sunset landscape

Gargolas/iStock via Getty Images

  • American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) appointed Peggy Simmons executive vice president – Utilities as part of its latest executive changes.
  • Simmons is currently president and COO for Public Service Company of Oklahoma.
  • Vice President of Regulatory and Finance for AEP Texas Leigh Anne Strahler will succeed Simmons as president and COO at PSO.
  • President and COO for Appalachian Power Chris Beam is appointed executive vice president for Energy Services.
  • Vice President of Distribution Region Operations for Appalachian Power Aaron Walker will succeed Beam as president and COO of Appalachian Power.
  • Simmons and Beam will report to President and CFO Julie Sloat, effective today. Strahler and Walker will report to Simmons.
  • The company said its executive vice president and COO position is eliminated.
  • Lisa Barton will remain with the company until Nov. 1.
  • Additionally, Greg Hall, currently executive vice president – Energy Supply, has been named to an expanded role as executive vice president and chief commercial officer.
  • Source: Press Release

Comments

