American Electric Power makes executive changes
Sep. 22, 2022 8:38 AM ETAmerican Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) appointed Peggy Simmons executive vice president – Utilities as part of its latest executive changes.
- Simmons is currently president and COO for Public Service Company of Oklahoma.
- Vice President of Regulatory and Finance for AEP Texas Leigh Anne Strahler will succeed Simmons as president and COO at PSO.
- President and COO for Appalachian Power Chris Beam is appointed executive vice president for Energy Services.
- Vice President of Distribution Region Operations for Appalachian Power Aaron Walker will succeed Beam as president and COO of Appalachian Power.
- Simmons and Beam will report to President and CFO Julie Sloat, effective today. Strahler and Walker will report to Simmons.
- The company said its executive vice president and COO position is eliminated.
- Lisa Barton will remain with the company until Nov. 1.
- Additionally, Greg Hall, currently executive vice president – Energy Supply, has been named to an expanded role as executive vice president and chief commercial officer.
- Source: Press Release
