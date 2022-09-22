Virax Biolabs jumps 19% on distribution deal for monkeypox tests
Sep. 22, 2022 8:39 AM ETVirax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX)COSMBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX), a U.K.-based company focused on diagnostics test kits, gained ~19% pre-market Thursday after announcing a distribution agreement with the U.S. healthcare group Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) to market PCR-based monkeypox test kits.
- Per the terms, VRAX has handed COSM the exclusive distribution rights for real-time PCR monkeypox tests in Greece and Cyprus. The deal also includes an opportunity for COSM to distribute the tests on a non-exclusive basis in Europe.
- The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- "We are working diligently to sign additional regional partnerships across the globe as approximately 104 countries have reported cases of Monkeypox," VRAX Chief Executive James Foster said.
- The company shares jumped ~30% Monday on the launch of rapid monkeypox test kits in Europe.
