Siyata Mobile receives purchase order from federal government contractor
Sep. 22, 2022 8:42 AM ETSiyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA), SYTAW, SIM:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) has received a purchase order from a federal government contractor who will provide Uniden® cellular booster kits and accessories to the U.S. Navy.
- The order includes the Uniden U70P Cellular Booster Kits and accessories that will be utilized for numerous naval buildings with poor cell phone signal reception.
- "Military, government and enterprise customers alike are seeing the benefit of having strong cellular signals which provide clear, consistent communications and maximum data up/download speeds." said Siyata CEO Marc Seelenfreund.
- SYTA +24.34% premarket to $0.47.
