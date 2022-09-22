Siyata Mobile receives purchase order from federal government contractor

Sep. 22, 2022 8:42 AM ETSiyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA), SYTAW, SIM:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) has received a purchase order from a federal government contractor who will provide Uniden® cellular booster kits and accessories to the U.S. Navy.
  • The order includes the Uniden U70P Cellular Booster Kits and accessories that will be utilized for numerous naval buildings with poor cell phone signal reception.
  • "Military, government and enterprise customers alike are seeing the benefit of having strong cellular signals which provide clear, consistent communications and maximum data up/download speeds." said Siyata CEO Marc Seelenfreund.
  • SYTA +24.34% premarket to $0.47.

