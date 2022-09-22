Hormel's pricing power makes it a standout consumer staples stock at Argus

Argus thinks Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) will continue to outperform in the rough macro backdrop.

The firm kept a Buy rating on the meat stock and has it slotted as a Focus List Selection.

Analyst John Staszak: "Although Hormel continues to face challenges from rising costs and supply-chain disruptions, we expect it to offset inflationary pressures through price hikes and improved efficiency. We also expect the company to benefit from continued strong demand for its products and from the Planters acquisition."

Staszak also pointed to what is a clean balance sheet for Hormel (HRL) and noted that the company has a history of raising its dividend.

Based on the continued solid demand trends and management's ability to manage expenses, Argus lifted its EPS estimates for FY22 to $1.92 from $1.90 prior and $1.82 consensus. The FY23 EPS estimate went to $2.12 vs. $2.10 prior and $2.02 consensus. The firm has a revised price target on HRL of $53. Valuation at 24.4X the revised FY22 EPS estimate is noted to be in the middle of the historical average range of 18X to 31X.

See all the valuation metrics on Hormel.