Citrix Systems planned sale to Elliott, Vista set to close next Friday
Sep. 22, 2022 8:46 AM ETCitrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) sale to Elliott Investment Management and Vista Equity is scheduled to close on Sept. 30.
- The closing date was disclosed in an 8-K filing on Thursday.
- Citrix (CTXS) agreed in January to a $16.5 billion sale to Vista Equity and Elliott Management. Earlier this month Citrix said all regulatory approvals for its takeover have been received and that it expects the deal to close during the last week of the month.
- On Wednesday Bloomberg reported Elliott is said to have purchased about $1 billion of the junk-bond deal supporting its planned buyout of software company Citrix (CTXS).
