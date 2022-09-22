Boxed and Snowflake partner to launch Spresso SaaS capabilities to joint customers

Sep. 22, 2022 8:49 AM ETBoxed, Inc. (BOXD)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) partners with Snowflake for its Spresso SaaS platform; the Snowflake Partner Network program is designed to accelerate the ability of companies and application developers to deliver differentiated applications by supporting them across all stages of the application journey in Snowflake’s Data Cloud.
  • “Our partnership with Snowflake allows our customers to seamlessly share the data needed to drive Spresso outputs. In turn, Spresso models run in the Snowflake Retail Data Cloud, returning predictive analytics and actionable insights to our mutual customers to achieve better business outcomes,” said Jared Yaman, COO and Spresso Business Head.
  • Stock up 1% during pre-market

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.