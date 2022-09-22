Boxed and Snowflake partner to launch Spresso SaaS capabilities to joint customers
Sep. 22, 2022 8:49 AM ETBoxed, Inc. (BOXD)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) partners with Snowflake for its Spresso SaaS platform; the Snowflake Partner Network program is designed to accelerate the ability of companies and application developers to deliver differentiated applications by supporting them across all stages of the application journey in Snowflake’s Data Cloud.
- “Our partnership with Snowflake allows our customers to seamlessly share the data needed to drive Spresso outputs. In turn, Spresso models run in the Snowflake Retail Data Cloud, returning predictive analytics and actionable insights to our mutual customers to achieve better business outcomes,” said Jared Yaman, COO and Spresso Business Head.
- Stock up 1% during pre-market
Comments