PerkinElmer gets FDA approval for T-Cell Select kit to automate TB test

Sep. 22, 2022 8:54 AM ETPerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • PerkinElmer's (NYSE:PKI) Oxford Immunotec said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the use of T-Cell Select reagent kit for automation of its T-SPOT.TB test workflow.
  • The T-Cell Select reagent kit allows for a more automated workflow, aimed to reduce hands-on time for lab personnel and lower overall costs, the company said in a Sept. 22 press release.
  • PerkinElmer noted that the kit is available in Europe where CE marking is accepted, in South Korea and in China.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.