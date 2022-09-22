PerkinElmer gets FDA approval for T-Cell Select kit to automate TB test
Sep. 22, 2022 8:54 AM ETPerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- PerkinElmer's (NYSE:PKI) Oxford Immunotec said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the use of T-Cell Select reagent kit for automation of its T-SPOT.TB test workflow.
- The T-Cell Select reagent kit allows for a more automated workflow, aimed to reduce hands-on time for lab personnel and lower overall costs, the company said in a Sept. 22 press release.
- PerkinElmer noted that the kit is available in Europe where CE marking is accepted, in South Korea and in China.
Comments