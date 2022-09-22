Galaxy Next Generation awarded $0.5M purchase order for G2 Interactive panels
Sep. 22, 2022 8:54 AM ETGalaxy Next Generation, Inc. (GAXY)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) has been awarded a follow-on purchase order from Lamar County, Georgia School District for G2 Interactive panels and accessories for an additional 130 classrooms.
- The purchase order follows an initial district-wide contract for G2 Interactive panels in 2019, and a second installation of panels in 2020.
- "Our partnership with The Lamar County School System continues to develop, with an additional significant order for our G2 interactive panels. As we focus on expanding into new opportunities and regions for the K-12 education market, we are also highly engaged with current customers to place further products and services where needed throughout their facilities. The ability to retain customers and grow relationships with these larger contracts adds substantial and scalable revenue to our growth strategy. We look forward to fulfilling this next order for Lamar County Schools and to providing simplified and integrated solutions for seamless communication and effective learning for all our customers' students." said Gary LeCroy, CEO.
