Avangrid reaffirms 2022 financial guidance, sets 2025 targets

Sep. 22, 2022 8:58 AM ETAvangrid, Inc. (AGR)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

High voltage power line in a field at sunset

igorbondarenko/iStock via Getty Images

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) reiterated FY 2022 adjusted earnings guidance of $2.20-$2.38/share and said it is targeting an earnings compound annual growth rate of 6%-7% over the next three years, including PNM Resources.

Ahead of its 2022 Investor Day, the company said it plans to invest ~$15B through 2025, centered around its regulated networks business.

Avangrid also said it is optimizing onshore and offshore assets and strengthening its balance sheet through asset rotation and partnerships.

The company also is targeting carbon neutrality in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2030.

Earlier this week, Avangrid (AGR) said it will consolidate its onshore and offshore renewables business to improve supply chain synergies and project execution.

