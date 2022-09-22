Reconnaissance Energy Africa to acquire interest in petroleum exploration license in Kavango basin

  • Reconnaissance Energy Africa (OTCQX:RECAF) will acquire half of Namcor Exploration and Production's 10% carried participating interest in the ~6.3M acres petroleum exploration license (PEL 73) in the Kavango basin, NE Namibia.
  • The transaction is expected to complete before 2022-end.
  • Additionally, the Canadian oil and gas company said it will extend the expiry of a total of ~7.5M outstanding common share purchase warrants, subject to receipt of required acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange.
  • The warrants were issued pursuant to a public offering at C$6.35 per unit.
  • The warrants will be extended by five months from Oct. 31 to Mar. 31, 2023.
