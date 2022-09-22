United Maritime stock gains as it initiates additional $3M stock buyback plan
Sep. 22, 2022 9:08 AM ETUnited Maritime Corporation (USEA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) shares gained 12% premarket on Thursday after the shipping company initiated an additional $3M stock buyback plan.
- The board authorized an additional share repurchase plan, enabling the firm to buyback up to an additional $3M of its outstanding common shares in the open market. The plan represents up to an additional 26% of United’s (USEA) market capitalization as of Sep 21, 2022.
- The new plan follows the completion of $3M stock buyback, wherein the company bought ~1.86M shares at an average price of $1.6095.
