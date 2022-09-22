Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) stock rose modestly in premarket trading as Stifel voiced bullishness on the name after an investor day highlighted key contract wins and outlined long-term targets.

Equity analyst Erik Rasmussen highlighted the updates on the reusable Neutron rocket, new launch site lease, and factory construction as key points of positivity.

“We remain encouraged by the speed of execution and change within the business and how their revenue continues to scale, which should help bring profitability into focus, and be a positive catalyst for the stock,” he said.

Rasmussen reiterated a “Buy” rating on the stock following the investor day and set a $15 price target for the stock, suggesting the stock could triple.

“RKLB is one of the highest quality space companies to enter the market,” he concluded. “With a proven and successful track record in small launch as well as an evolving satellite bus and Space Systems/components business, we believe a premium valuation is warranted.”

Shares rose 1.42% in premarket trading on Thursday. Read more on the company’s construction of a test site in Mississippi.