Blue Apron joins UN's sustainability initiative

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) announced that it has joined the United Nations Global Compact, which is described as the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative.

The UNGC features over 16,000 company participants from over 160 countries. The initiative is based on the belief that corporate sustainability starts with a company’s value system and a principles-based approach to doing business.

For its part, Blue Apron (APRN) said it is committed to elevating its role to show the different ways it can help drive the outcomes of the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

"We are a carbon-neutral meal-kit company that is focused on bringing incredible recipes to our customers while promoting planetary and dietary wellness for everyone," said Blue Apron CEO Linda Findley.

Read the latest breakdowns on Blue Apron from Seeking Alpha contributors.