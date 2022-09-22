The Nasdaq and its QQQ tracking ETF have hit a 2-month low after the Fed's latest hike

The Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) and the Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ), an exchange traded fund meant to track the broad market index, have fallen to a fresh two-month trading low, as both the index and ETF ended in the red on Wednesday.

QQQ is the financial market’s fifth largest exchange traded fund with $160.76B assets under management. The ETF is now -29.4% year-to-date and sits at its lowest level dating back to July 14.

Early into Thursday's session and QQQ is -1%. QQQ also dropped 2% on Wednesday as the tech-focused fund suffered from the latest rate hike by Powell and the Fed.

QQQ tracks the 100 largest non-financial companies and is attached with a 0.20% expense ratio. It has now dropped 16.5% since the Fed started raising interest rates back on March 17.

Wednesday's slide came as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stood by hawkish rhetoric that he had previously delivered at the Jackson Hole economic symposium. Powell stressed that the central bank remains committed to getting inflation under control.

During his press conference on Wednesday, Powell said the median estimate for year-end interest rates, as predicted by top central bank officials, suggests another 125 basis points in increases. Additional rate increases could add further pressure to QQQ and its related 3X leveraged ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ). At the same time, any further slide in the QQQ could offer an opportunity for the inverse leveraged ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ).

See below a year-to-date price action chart of QQQ, TQQQ, and SQQQ.