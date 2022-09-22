Gourmet Provisions International to acquire $6M+ Black Rock Bar & Grills

  • Gourmet Provisions International (OTCPK:GMPR) has signed an acquisition agreement to purchase controlling interest in two Florida based Black Rock Bar & Grills.
  • According to the terms, GMPR will buy 51% of the Tampa, Florida and Brandon, Florida Black Rock Bar & Grill locations, which will include all the assets, debts, service contracts and revenues.
  • Future announcements will provide full details and accurate annual revenue potential of an additional $15M in revenues, bringing the projected annual revenues to ~$33M+.
  • “This acquisition will immediately add more than $6M to our bottom-line revenues and will be an important catalyst to build shareholder equity as we work towards uplisting to NASDAQ.” said Paul Samson, President of Black Rock Florida.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.