Gourmet Provisions International to acquire $6M+ Black Rock Bar & Grills
Sep. 22, 2022 9:21 AM ETGourmet Provisions International Corporation (GMPR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Gourmet Provisions International (OTCPK:GMPR) has signed an acquisition agreement to purchase controlling interest in two Florida based Black Rock Bar & Grills.
- According to the terms, GMPR will buy 51% of the Tampa, Florida and Brandon, Florida Black Rock Bar & Grill locations, which will include all the assets, debts, service contracts and revenues.
- Future announcements will provide full details and accurate annual revenue potential of an additional $15M in revenues, bringing the projected annual revenues to ~$33M+.
- “This acquisition will immediately add more than $6M to our bottom-line revenues and will be an important catalyst to build shareholder equity as we work towards uplisting to NASDAQ.” said Paul Samson, President of Black Rock Florida.
