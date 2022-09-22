Upwork reaffirms Q3 guidance; initiates search for new CFO
Sep. 22, 2022 9:22 AM ETUpwork Inc. (UPWK)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) shares gained 2% premarket on Thursday after the work marketplace firm reaffirmed its third quarter 2022 guidance.
- The company continues to expects Q3 revenue between $156M and $158M vs. $157.34M consensus, adjusted EBITDA between -$7M and -$9M and adj basic and diluted loss per share between -$0.06 and -$0.08 vs. -$0.22 consensus.
- In addition, the company initiated a search for a new CFO. Current CFO Jeff McCombs will remain with the Company through the end of 2022 to support the transition plan.
