Nasdaq, S&P 500, and Dow slip following Fed's 75bp hike while yields climb

Major market averages start Thursday’s trading session off lower after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75-basis points on Wednesday. The S&P and Nasdaq now hover near 2-month trading lows after the conclusion of Wednesday’s downward finish.

Early on and the Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) is -1%, the S&P 500 (SP500) is -0.6%, and the Dow (DJI) is -0.4%.

Rates continue to push higher as well with the 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) up 16 basis points to 3.66% and the 2-year yield (US2Y) is up 12 basis points to 4.12%. Moreover, yields between the 10Y and 2Y have inverted down 52 basis points at one point, marking its deepest inversion seen since June of 2000.

The Fed is not the only central bank that has decided to raise rates. The Swiss National Bank decided to raise interest rates by 75-basis points which took rates out of negative territory to 0.5%. At the same time the Bank of England increased rates by 50-basis points to 2.25%.

Among the 11 S&P sectors, only Energy in the green. Industrials and Financials are the weakest.

On an economic front, initial jobless claims figures rose by 5K to 213K compared to the forecasted 220K and previous 208K.

Citi highlighted in an investor note: “The Fed managed to exceed even our hawkish expectations. The 2023 median dot for 4.5-4.75% was 25bp above our expectation and sends a strong message that the Fed is not averse to higher terminal policy rates. The 2022 median is at 4.25-4.5%, also 25bp above our expectations. We are adding 25bp of cumulative hikes to our projections and now expect a 75bp hike in November, 50bp in December, and 25bp in February for a terminal rate of 4.5-4.75%.”

BofA wrote: “The Summary of Economic Projections was broadly hawkish and showed increased risks of a hard landing. Perhaps most important, the median policy rate forecast in the “dot plot” pointed to an additional 125bp of hikes by year-end.”

Additionally, Morgan Stanley stated: “Chair Powell again noted the need to reduce the pace" at some point" but it is apparent November is not that meeting. Our strategists short the June 2023 FOMC contract and maintain long USD positions and curve flatteners.”

Among active stocks, shares of Robinhood are higher after a report that the Securities and Exchange Commission may stop short of a full ban on payment for order flows.