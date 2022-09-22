Individual investors are more pessimistic about stocks than they have been in 13 years, according to the latest survey from the American Association of Individual Investors out Thursday.

The percent of bears, or those who think stocks will fall over the next six months, shot up to 60.9% for the week ended Sept. 21, from 46% the week before, the AAII said.

That is only the fifth time it has been above 60% since 1987, with the last time the week ended March 5, 2009, according to a tweet from Bespoke Investment Group.

"One of the worst years ever for a 60/40 portfolio will do that, but note the (average) return a year later for the S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) was more than 33%," Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group, said.

The bulls, who think stocks will rise over the next six months, fell to 17.7% from 26.1%. Those neutral on direction dropped to 21.4% from 27.9%.

The low so far for bulls this cycle was 15.8% in mid-April, according to market technician Helene Meisler. The survey does not take yesterday's selloff into account.

As a contrarian indicator, this could be a sign the stock market is set for above-average returns.

"Just an observation on sentiment and AAII. Everyone excited over this week's readings but those same folks were oh so quiet when the bulls shot up last week," Meisler tweeted. "Sentiment goes both ways folks, Can't only use it when you want it."