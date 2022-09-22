Luxury homes sales for 3 months ended Aug. 31 falls most since at least 2012
Sep. 22, 2022 9:28 AM ETRedfin Corporation (RDFN)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Luxury homes sales for the three months ending Aug. 31 fell 28.1% Y/Y, the biggest decline since at least 2012, according to a report by Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN).
- Rising interest rates, inflation, a tepid stock market and economic uncertainty are the causes, the report noted.
- Non-luxury homes sales fell by 19.5%, the most on record.
- The drop in high-end home sales was the biggest in California. Luxury home sales plunged 63.9% Y/Y in Oakland, CA.
- Home price growth in the luxury market is slowing, the report noted.
- The median sale price of luxury homes rose 10.5% Y/Y to $1.1M during the three months period, compared to an annual increase of 20.3% in the year-ago period.
- Also, the number of luxury homes for sale fell 1.9% Y/Y to roughly 169,000, compared to a record decline of 25% a year ago.
- The supply of non-luxury homes fell 3.5% Y/Y during the three-months period.
- Source: Press Release
Comments (2)