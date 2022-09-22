Alvotech and STADA launch Humira biosimilar in Switzerland
Sep. 22, 2022 9:29 AM ETAlvotech (ALVO)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) and its partner, Germany-based generic drugmaker STADA Arzneimittel AG, on Thursday announced the launch of Hukyndra, their biosimilar to AbbVie's (ABBV) blockbuster Humira drug, in Switzerland.
- Iceland-based ALVO develops and makes Hukyndra and entered into an exclusive partnership with STADA in Nov. 2019 under which the German firm would be responsible for the commercialization of the biosimilar.
- "Hukyndra is available in 80 mg/0.8 mL and 40 mg/0.4 mL presentations in a safety device for self-administration and 40 mg/0.4 mL in a pre-filled auto-inject pen," ALVO said in Thursday's statement, adding that it would be marketed by STADA's Swiss unit Spirig HealthCare AG.
- ALVO's Hukyndra got approval from the European Commission in Nov. last year.
- ABBV in late July reported global sales of $5.36B for Humira in Q2.
- ALVO stock opened -5.1% at $7.25.
