BlackRock LPTC acquires majority stake in Paradigm Oral Health
Sep. 22, 2022 9:30 AM ETBlackRock, Inc. (BLK)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- BlackRock Long Term Private Capital, a private equity group backed by asset management giant BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), has purchased a majority stake in Paradigm Oral Health from shareholders Thursday.
- Founded in 2018, Paradigm Oral Health provides oral health care and dental implant surgery in markets across the U.S. It has a team of over 100 surgeon partners providing patient care in 75 facilities.
- As it now stands, Paradigm is BlackRock LPTC's sixth investment and its fourth investment in North America.
- "Through its focus on providing superior clinical care, advanced technology, and continued training and education to its surgeon partners, the company is well positioned for long-term growth," said Colm Lanigan, head of BlackRock LTPC, Americas.
- Last year, BlackRock LPTC bought life safety and installation company, Summit Companies.
