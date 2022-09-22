BlackRock LPTC acquires majority stake in Paradigm Oral Health

Sep. 22, 2022

  • BlackRock Long Term Private Capital, a private equity group backed by asset management giant BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), has purchased a majority stake in Paradigm Oral Health from shareholders Thursday.
  • Founded in 2018, Paradigm Oral Health provides oral health care and dental implant surgery in markets across the U.S. It has a team of over 100 surgeon partners providing patient care in 75 facilities.
  • As it now stands, Paradigm is BlackRock LPTC's sixth investment and its fourth investment in North America.
  • "Through its focus on providing superior clinical care, advanced technology, and continued training and education to its surgeon partners, the company is well positioned for long-term growth," said Colm Lanigan, head of BlackRock LTPC, Americas.
  • Last year, BlackRock LPTC bought life safety and installation company, Summit Companies.

