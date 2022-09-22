AeroVironment wins $20.6M U.S. Army contract for tactical missile systems
Sep. 22, 2022 9:30 AM ETAeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) has been awarded a $20.6M firm-fixed-price contract from the U.S. Army Tactical Aviation and Ground Munitions project office for the procurement of Switchblade 300 tactical missile systems.
- The contract will be managed by the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal and is scheduled to be delivered by July 2023.
- AeroVironment's (AVAV) Switchblade 300 is back-packable and rapidly deployable from ground platforms, providing warfighters with rapid-response force protection and precision strike capabilities up to six miles from its launch location.
