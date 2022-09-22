Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) said Thursday it signed a memorandum of understanding with Chinese steel producer Shougang Group to promote research, design and implement low-carbon solutions for the steel value chain.

Focus areas for the MoU include low-carbon sintering technology, blast furnace and basic oxygen furnace optimization, and carbon capture and utilization, with initial efforts on BF slag heat recovery, BOF slag utilization, and CCU and low-carbon sintering technology.

Rio Tinto (RIO) said the MoU builds on its nearly 30-year relationship with Shougang, one of the world's top 10 steel producers, as trade and technical partners.

Rio Tinto (RIO) CEO Jakob Stausholm said earlier this week that the company will not make an improved offer to acquire full ownership of Turquoise Hill Resources.