Affirm launches pay-over-time credit option on Amazon Canada
Sep. 22, 2022 9:33 AM ETAffirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM)AMZNBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) extends its services on Amazon (AMZN) with the introduction of pay-over-time option to customers in Canada.
- The California-based fintech stated Thursday that the customers who select Affirm as a payment option during checkout on Amazon.ca will go through a quick, free soft credit check that could allow them to split their purchases of $50 or more into simple monthly payments.
- Option is scheduled to go live on Amazon to Canada site in both English and French within the next month.
