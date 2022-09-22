Liquid Media subsidiary Digital Cinema United signs multi-year service agreement with Screenvision Media
Sep. 22, 2022 9:35 AM ETLiquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Digital Cinema United, subsidiary of Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) has entered into a multi-year service agreement with Screenvision Media.
- Under the Agreement, DCU will manage the distribution of advertising content at select Screenvision Media exhibitor partner theatres.
- Liquid Media CEO, Josh Jackson, stated, “This agreement strengthens our footprint within Screenvision’s vast network of over 2,000 theaters. Delivering innovation to the industry through our DCU Connect technology, Liquid remains committed to executing on its growth initiatives across all subsidiaries as we continue to build long-term shareholder value.”
