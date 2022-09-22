Liquid Media subsidiary Digital Cinema United signs multi-year service agreement with Screenvision Media

Sep. 22, 2022 9:35 AM ETLiquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Digital Cinema United, subsidiary of Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVRhas entered into a multi-year service agreement with Screenvision Media.
  • Under the Agreement, DCU will manage the distribution of advertising content at select Screenvision Media exhibitor partner theatres.
  • Liquid Media CEO, Josh Jackson, stated, “This agreement strengthens our footprint within Screenvision’s vast network of over 2,000 theaters. Delivering innovation to the industry through our DCU Connect technology, Liquid remains committed to executing on its growth initiatives across all subsidiaries as we continue to build long-term shareholder value.”

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.