Volvo Cars (OTCPK:VLVOF) stock dropped sharply on Thursday after Bernstein backed away from a previously bullish stance on the stock.

Equity analyst Daniel Röska explained that persistent cost inflation and adverse impacts on consumers, especially in Europe, lead to problems on both supply and demand sides for the automaker. He expects gross margins to contract as the company struggles to pass on the cost increases to weaker consumers.

“Volvo Cars will face significant earnings pressure in 2023 and the equity story is about to run out of steam before it really even started,” he commented. “The pricing cycle will end, even as costs linger. This will weigh on gross margins. Economic headwinds will also push any Polestar-upside back by at least 12 months.”

While Röska clarified that he still sees the company’s strategy as prudent, investors are best served by waiting for better visibility on the trajectory of management’s plans. As such, Röksa downgraded the stock to a Hold-equivalent rating.

Stockholm-listed shares of the Chinese-owned Swedish auto company fell 4.69% on Thursday.

