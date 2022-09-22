Billionaire investor David Rubenstein predicted Thursday that the U.S. unemployment rate will likely have to rise to "about 5% or 6%" for the Federal Reserve to get inflation down to its target of 2%.

Speaking to CNBC, the co-founder and co-chairman of private equity firm The Carlyle Group contended that this fact represented the subtext of the central bank's latest policy announcement, which he believes was meant to show markets that the Fed was "very serious" about getting inflation to its target.

"To do that, what [Fed Chair Jerome Powell is] saying, in Fed-speak, is that the unemployment rate is going to have to go up much higher than it is," he said.

On the overall economy, Rubenstein argued that the U.S. has so far avoided a "technical recession," with positive GDP likely in Q3. However, he noted that the country is seeing a "low growth range."

He added that Europe would likely "tip into recession" prior to the U.S., as that region is saddled with higher energy costs.

Looking ahead, Rubenstein characterized markets as doubtful about the Fed's ability to engineer a soft landing, noting that the recent rhetoric coming from the central bank has focused on controlling inflation.

"Probably something between a hard landing and a modestly hard landing is what they would like," he said, noting it would be a "very difficult task" to raise interest rates as quickly as the Fed has without triggering at least a mild recession.

