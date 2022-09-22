Omnicom expands eCommerce capabilities
Sep. 22, 2022 9:38 AM ETOmnicom Group Inc. (OMC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) has announced Transact, a dedicated practice focused on connected-commerce consulting and eRetail execution services.
- Transact will drive sales and grow market share on eRetail platforms, capitalizing on Omnicom's recently announced partnerships with Amazon, Instacart, Kroger and Walmart Connect.
- In scaling Transact, the Co. is strengthening its leading capabilities for their clients, helping them convert every consumer touchpoint into a new opportunity for growth.
- "Together, we provide clients a full funnel view of commerce to inspire, explore and execute marketing communications. We will continue to strategically invest and pursue acquisitions to further enhance our capabilities." said said John Wren, Chairman and CEO, Omnicom.
