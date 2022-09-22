Salesforce investor day, Dreamforce conference seen as a 'positive message in tough times'

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) is hosting its Dreamforce conference and held its investor day yesterday, both of which investment firm Monness, Crespi, Hardt said were seen as a "positive message in tough times."

Analyst Brian White, who has a buy rating and a $215 price target on Salesforce (CRM), noted that the announcement of the Genie platform was likely the biggest announcement from the cloud computing giant, as it is a “a hyperscale real-time data platform" that can help the company's customer relationship management platform extend even further than before.

The company described it as "the heart of real-time Customer 360," with Genie ingesting and storing real-time data streams at massive scale, while also combining it with real-time transactional data.

At the investor day, Salesforce (CRM) management, led by Co-CEO Marc Benioff, Co-CEO Bret Taylor and CFO and President Amy Weaver, said customers want to buy more Salesforce products in a suite, with potential plans teased on this front.

"When customers use more Salesforce clouds, the average [annual recurring revenue] per customer rises meaningfully and attrition drops," White wrote in a note, adding that customers who use more than four of Salesforce's (CRM) clouds are just 20% of its customers, but account for roughly 85% of total annual recurring revenue in mid and large markets.

In addition, Salesforce (CRM), which set a $50B revenue target by 2026, had a more "shareholder friendly message," as the theme was profitable growth, White explained.

"The three growth pillars highlighted by Salesforce include leveraging the advantage of Customer 360, growing within industry verticals, and expanding geographically," White wrote in the note, adding that the company also expects a 25% or more non-GAAP operating margin at the $50B revenue target.

The company also said that it is committed to returning between 30% and 40% of free cash flow to shareholders via buybacks.

Last month, Salesforce (CRM) announced its first ever share buyback program, worth $10B.

Earlier this week, Salesforce (CRM) launched a new marketplace to trade carbon credits that will let companies and organizations accelerate their "climate positive impact at scale."