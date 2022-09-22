Penumbra, Asahi team up to bring blood clot removing device Indigo to Japan
Sep. 22, 2022 9:41 AM ETPenumbra, Inc. (PEN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) is collaborating with Japan's Asahi Intecc to bring the Alameda, Calif.-based company's Indigo Aspiration System to the Japanese market upon regulatory approval.
- Indigo is a minimally-invasive device which can be used to remove emboli and thrombi (blood clot) from vessels of the peripheral arterial and venous systems, and to treat pulmonary embolism (blockage in a pulmonary artery in the lungs), the company said in a Sept. 22 press release.
- Penumbra added that the device comes with Lightning Intelligent Aspiration, a computer-aided clot detection technology which can differentiate between clot and blood, aimed to reduce blood loss.
