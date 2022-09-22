Penumbra, Asahi team up to bring blood clot removing device Indigo to Japan

  • Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) is collaborating with Japan's Asahi Intecc to bring the Alameda, Calif.-based company's Indigo Aspiration System to the Japanese market upon regulatory approval.
  • Indigo is a minimally-invasive device which can be used to remove emboli and thrombi (blood clot) from vessels of the peripheral arterial and venous systems, and to treat pulmonary embolism (blockage in a pulmonary artery in the lungs), the company said in a Sept. 22 press release.
