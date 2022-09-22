Performance Shipping announces time charter contract for LR2 Aframax oil product tanker
Sep. 22, 2022 9:41 AM ETPerformance Shipping Inc. (PSHG)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) said Thursday it entered into a time charter contract with Trafigura Maritime Logistics for the LR2 Aframax oil product tanker the M/T Alpine Amalia, to be renamed P. Aliki.
- The gross charter rate will be $45K per day for a minimum of seven months to a maximum of ten months at the option of Trafigura and will start after the vessel's delivery to PSHG expected in Nov.
- The charter is expected to generate ~$9.5M-$13.7M in gross revenue, depending on the duration of the charter.
Comments