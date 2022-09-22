Verizon to construct private 5G network in aircraft hangar at JBPHH military base

Sep. 22, 2022 9:42 AM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment

Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images News

  • Verizon (NYSE:VZ) has received an $11.5M Tranche 2 award from the U.S. Department of Defense to build a private 5G network in an aircraft maintenance hangar at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam (JBPHH) military base.
  • The design will enable military leaders to leverage the high-speed, high-bandwidth and low-latency of Verizon 5G. As part of the pilot network design on the base, a limited number of aircraft maintenance personnel will explore new ways to implement foreign object detection, other airplane maintenance applications and several different user equipment devices.
  • Ericsson (ERIC) will serve as a partner to Verizon (VZ) on the design work, bringing their Ericsson Private 5G solution which offers a core and radio access network to the test site.
  • Verizon's (VZ) construction of a private 5G network at JBPHH follows its announcement earlier this year of a commercial 5G UW mmwave tower, also located on JBPHH.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.