Gladstone Capital makes debt investment in ice cream chainlet Salt & Straw
Sep. 22, 2022 9:43 AM ETGladstone Capital (GLAD)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) has completed a debt investment in support of Enlightened Hospitality and KarpReilly's stakes in Salt & Straw, a Portland, Oregon-based ice cream chainlet.
- The funding will help Salt & Straw add locations across the U.S. as well as bolster its delivery and e-commerce business, the asset manager said.
- "We know that they will be successful continuing their exciting growth across the U.S.," said Laura Gladstone, managing director of Gladstone Capital.
- Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- At the beginning of September, Gladstone Capital provides financing for buyout of Sokol & Co.
Comments (2)