  • Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) has completed a debt investment in support of Enlightened Hospitality and KarpReilly's stakes in Salt & Straw, a Portland, Oregon-based ice cream chainlet.
  • The funding will help Salt & Straw add locations across the U.S. as well as bolster its delivery and e-commerce business, the asset manager said.
  • "We know that they will be successful continuing their exciting growth across the U.S.," said Laura Gladstone, managing director of Gladstone Capital. 
  • Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • At the beginning of September, Gladstone Capital provides financing for buyout of Sokol & Co.

