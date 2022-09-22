Rogers (NYSE:ROG) ticked down 0.2% after a report that Dupont's (NYSE:DD) planned purchase is facing industrial concerns in China.

China's review of the $5.2 billion acquisition appears to be facing industrial, not competition concerns and the issues are both from trade associations and the government agencies, according to a Dealreporter item. It's also unclear if the SAMR review will result in remedies.

There's a chance that the deal will go past a Nov. 1 deadline, one source speculated to Dealreporter. Based on precedent, the companies would need to resolve third party concerns in the next week or two if the deal is to be completed by the termination date.

The latest report comes after a Barclays analyst on Sunday speculated about a potential price cut on the Rogers (ROG) deal with Nov. 1 termination date approaching.

Barclays sees a "high probability" that the deal gets done, though ROG/DD is a unique deal where a "renegotiated lower price" scenario may be amenable to both parties," Barclays analyst Michael Leithead wrote in a note on Sunday.

Dupont (DD) remains committed to completing the Rogers (ROG) deal, according to the Dealreporter item.

Earlier this month, a report circulated that the antitrust review process by China's State Administration for Market Regulation appeared to be moving along and engagement may start soon.