Elys Game Technology ventures with Wright Bet exceed first fifty location partners for expansion in Ohio
Sep. 22, 2022 11:57 AM ETElys Game Technology, Corp. (ELYS)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) announced the partnership with Wright Bet in Ohio has surpassed 50 “Type C” retail host locations that have agreed to install Elys’ sports wagering solution, exceeding the company’s initial expectations for the first month.
- The launch of sports wagering in the state of Ohio is subject to regulatory approval, and all required licenses must be approved by the Ohio Casino Control Commission.
- "We could not be more pleased with the progress of our planned expansion into Ohio, together with the tremendous on-the-ground efforts of our partners Wright Bet Ventures. These efforts have reached agreements with more than 50 retail host locations including bars, restaurants, delis, bowling alleys, truck stops and a variety of other such businesses throughout the state within the first 30 days alone. We believe that our strategy of installing up to two point-of-sale kiosks or ticket terminals at each location is highly scalable, and provides a compelling value proposition to retail businesses. Importantly, our sportsbook solution not only provides small businesses a new revenue stream but also helps them attract clientele, which is especially valuable as restaurants and bars seek to recover in the wake of the pandemic." said Michele Ciavarella, Executive Chairman of Elys.
- Press Release
Comments