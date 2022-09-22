Luna signs $14.2M contract with Intuitive Surgical for supply of photonic subsystems

Sep. 22, 2022 9:51 AM ETLuna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA), ISRGBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Glowing Fiber Optic Cable,Abstract technology background,3d rendering

onimate/iStock via Getty Images

  • Fiber-optics company Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) on Thursday said it had entered into a $14.2M contract with its partner Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) for the supply of photonic subsystems to be used in the medical device maker's robotic surgical systems.
  • LUNA said its PHOENIX tunable laser and line of Optical Polarization Controllers would be used to enable further production of hardware modules for ISRG's Ion robotic surgical system.
  • "This is a great example of how many of our products are finding a foothold in large and growing market applications such as surgical robotics, and it speaks directly to our growth potential," LUNA CEO Scott Graeff said in a statement.
  • LUNA stock -0.9% to $4.50 in early trading, while shares of ISRG -2.1% to $191.05.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.