Luna signs $14.2M contract with Intuitive Surgical for supply of photonic subsystems
Sep. 22, 2022 9:51 AM ETLuna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA), ISRGBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Fiber-optics company Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) on Thursday said it had entered into a $14.2M contract with its partner Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) for the supply of photonic subsystems to be used in the medical device maker's robotic surgical systems.
- LUNA said its PHOENIX tunable laser and line of Optical Polarization Controllers would be used to enable further production of hardware modules for ISRG's Ion robotic surgical system.
- "This is a great example of how many of our products are finding a foothold in large and growing market applications such as surgical robotics, and it speaks directly to our growth potential," LUNA CEO Scott Graeff said in a statement.
- LUNA stock -0.9% to $4.50 in early trading, while shares of ISRG -2.1% to $191.05.
