Pieridae in talks with Canada government, TC Energy about LNG project

Sep. 22, 2022

Pipelaying crane lowers a section of pipe into a trench. Construction of gas pipeline to new LNG plant. Crawler bulldozer with side boom operation install natural gas pipeline and oil pipes

Maksim Safaniuk/iStock via Getty Images

Pieridae Energy (OTCPK:PTOAF), one of the Canadian companies that has proposed an east coast liquefied natural gas terminal, has asked the federal government to help ensure pipeline operator TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) would be able secure permits to expand gas supply pipelines in a timely fashion, Reuters reported Thursday.

Pieridae (OTCPK:PTOAF) CEO Alfred Sorensen said its Goldboro LNG project can proceed only if TC Energy (TRP) expands capacity on its existing pipeline network.

"Without TC Energy, there is no Goldboro LNG project," Sorensen told Reuters.

Pieridae (OTCPK:PTOAF) has proposed building a 2.4M metric tons/year export terminal in Nova Scotia, which could begin shipping in 2027 if construction starts next year, but TC Energy's (TRP) existing pipeline network is not large enough to ship the amount of gas that would be required.

TC Energy's (TC) Coastal GasLink pipeline in British Columbia, which will supply the Shell-led LNG Canada project, is under construction but facing ongoing protests and even violence from environmental groups.

Comments (1)

