Sep. 22, 2022

  • August Leading Indicators: -0.3% to 116.2 vs. 0.0% expected and -0.4% prior.
  • The LEI fell 2.7% over the six-month period between February and August 2022, a reversal from its 1.7% growth over the previous six months, The Conference Board said.
  • The US LEI declined for a sixth consecutive month potentially signaling a recession," Ataman Ozyildirim, senior director, Economics, at The Conference Board. "Among the index's components, only initial unemployment claims and the yield spread contributed positively over the last six months — and the contribution of the yield spread has narrowed recently."
  • The Coincident Economic Index for the U.S. increased by 0.1% in August to 108.7 after increasing 0.5% in July. The CEI rose by 0.6T over the six-month period from February to August 2022, slower than its growth of 1.5% over the previous six-month period.
  • Earlier, jobless claims rose 5K to 213K in the past week, less than the 220K expected.

