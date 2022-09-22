Pyure to go public through deal with SPAC VM Hotel Acquisition
Sep. 22, 2022 10:10 AM ETVM Hotel Acquisition Corp. (VMH.U:CA)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Air purification firm Pyure agreed to go public through a deal with SPAC VM Hotel Acquisition (VMH.U:CA) that values the company at about $250 million.
- The deal is expected to close in Q4, according to a statement. The deal is conditioned upon Pyure completing a debt or equity financing round of at least $15 million.
- Echelon Wealth Partners are acting as financial advisors to VMH. Goodmans LLP and Hodgson Russ LLP are serving as legal counsel to VMH.
- Pyure is an air purification technology company located in Boynton Beach, Florida.
