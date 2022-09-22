Pyure to go public through deal with SPAC VM Hotel Acquisition

Sep. 22, 2022

SPAC - Special Purpose Acquisition Company -- text on a torn dollar bill

  • Air purification firm Pyure agreed to go public through a deal with SPAC VM Hotel Acquisition (VMH.U:CA) that values the company at about $250 million.
  • The deal is expected to close in Q4, according to a statement.  The deal is conditioned upon Pyure completing a debt or equity financing round of at least $15 million.
  • Echelon Wealth Partners are acting as financial advisors to VMH. Goodmans LLP and Hodgson Russ LLP are serving as legal counsel to VMH.
  • Pyure is an air purification technology company located in Boynton Beach, Florida.

