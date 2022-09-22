JZZ Technologies digital division adds 15M records to its B2B marketing database

Sep. 22, 2022 11:47 AM ETJZZ Technologies, Inc. (JZZI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • JZZ Technologies (OTCPK:JZZI) has added 15M new records to its B2B database that forms part of its Active Lifestyle Digital Marketing division.
  • Together with its previous acquisition of 9M B2B records, the company now has access to a total of 24M B2B marketplace records that include senior level management individuals, company owners, and company CEOs.

  • Charles Cardona, CEO of JZZ technologies stated, "The B2B marketplace is a valuable segment for marketers suited to our products. This additional group of 15 million records adds a depth to our overall B2B reach and strengthens the value of our database. We are confident that this can be a significant revenue source for our Active Lifestyle Digital marketing efforts. We are now receiving regular inquiries and requests to reach this very valuable group, including inquiries from large scale internet service companies, among others."

  • Press Release

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.