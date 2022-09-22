JZZ Technologies digital division adds 15M records to its B2B marketing database
Sep. 22, 2022 11:47 AM ETJZZ Technologies, Inc. (JZZI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- JZZ Technologies (OTCPK:JZZI) has added 15M new records to its B2B database that forms part of its Active Lifestyle Digital Marketing division.
- Together with its previous acquisition of 9M B2B records, the company now has access to a total of 24M B2B marketplace records that include senior level management individuals, company owners, and company CEOs.
Charles Cardona, CEO of JZZ technologies stated, "The B2B marketplace is a valuable segment for marketers suited to our products. This additional group of 15 million records adds a depth to our overall B2B reach and strengthens the value of our database. We are confident that this can be a significant revenue source for our Active Lifestyle Digital marketing efforts. We are now receiving regular inquiries and requests to reach this very valuable group, including inquiries from large scale internet service companies, among others."
