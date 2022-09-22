Chobani said to still consider IPO after naming new CFO

Sep. 22, 2022 10:14 AM ETChobani Inc. (CHO)By: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor

Manufacturers Use "Shrinkflation" Techniques As Their Costs To Produce Goods Increases

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Despite withdrawing plans to pursue an IPO earlier this month, a potential IPO is “still on the table” for Chobani (CHO), according to a company spokeswoman.

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, a company representative indicated that the withdrawal of IPO plans on September 2 were not indicative of a plan to abandon the option altogether. However, a timeline for reconsideration was not provided.

The spokesperson also confirmed the hire of new CFO Tarkan Gürkan on a permanent basis. He had been serving on an interim basis following the departure of former CFO Jody Macedonio earlier in 2022.

Read more on the company’s initial IPO filing in 2021.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.