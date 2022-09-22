Despite withdrawing plans to pursue an IPO earlier this month, a potential IPO is “still on the table” for Chobani (CHO), according to a company spokeswoman.

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, a company representative indicated that the withdrawal of IPO plans on September 2 were not indicative of a plan to abandon the option altogether. However, a timeline for reconsideration was not provided.

The spokesperson also confirmed the hire of new CFO Tarkan Gürkan on a permanent basis. He had been serving on an interim basis following the departure of former CFO Jody Macedonio earlier in 2022.

Read more on the company’s initial IPO filing in 2021.