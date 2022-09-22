BAE Systems bags $6.5M contract for DARPA
Sep. 22, 2022 10:24 AM ETBAE Systems plc (BAESY)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has awarded BAE Systems’ FAST Labs (OTCPK:BAESY) research and development organization a $6.5M contract for the COmpact Front-end Filters at the ElEment-level (or COFFEE) program.
- COFFEE aims to provide filter technology to improve performance of critical Department of Defense Radio Frequency and microwave systems with stringent power and size constraints such as digital Active Electronically Scanned Arrays.
- “Wideband, highly integrated RF systems are essential to enable mission critical operations; however, high-bandwidth receivers often have limited dynamic range that can leave them vulnerable to electronic jamming. COFFEE will provide filtering technology to protect systems and make them more robust and resistant to interference.” said Chris Rappa, chief technologist at BAE Systems’ FAST Labs.
Comments