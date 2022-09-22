Iron ore futures bounced off two-week lows on Thursday, helped by rising steel production in China, expectations of higher demand ahead of the country's Golden Week holiday that begins October 1, and hopes of more stimulus to lift China's COVID-impaired economy.

According to Reuters, most-traded January iron ore (SCO:COM) on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange ended daytime trade +3.2% at 718 yuan/metric ton ($101.47), and benchmark October iron ore on the Singapore Exchange +2.8% at $98.35/ton.

Potentially relevant stock tickers include (RIO), (BHP), (VALE), (OTCQX:FSUMF)

Mysteel reported China's daily crude steel output in the middle 10 days of September rose nearly 1% from the previous 10-day period, with the volume touching a three-month high 2.89M metric tons/day on average.

The data provider attributed the production improvement mostly to some blast furnace steelmakers resuming operations or steadily raising output after previous cutbacks.

Steel prices also were helped by news that China Development Bank said it would increase the number of infrastructure loans it gives to local governments.

