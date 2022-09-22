Deutsche Bank stocks gains after CFO sees reaching top end of revenue guidance
- Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) stock has risen 3.7% in Thursday morning U.S. trading after the German lender's chief financial officer said the bank is on track to reach the top end of revenue guidance this year.
- Strong results in fixed income trading and strength in its private bank and corporate bank are helping to offset weakness in advisory and origination so far this quarter, Chief Financial Officer James von Moltke said at a Bank of America conference on Thursday.
- In July, Deutsche Bank (DB) reaffirmed its 2022 revenue guidance of €26B-€27B. At the time, it also saw costs rising, boosting its cost/income ratio guidance to mid-to-low-70s percent from its earlier target of 70%.
- The optimism in revenue for 2022 is tempered by caution on the 2023 economic outlook. He sees a "difficult time ahead" for households and corporations.
- Earlier this month, Deutsche Bank's (DB) CEO said Europe bank consolidation is needed to navigate risks
