Pfizer, BioNTech file for approval of 2nd bivalent COVID-19 vaccine in Switzerland
Sep. 22, 2022 10:43 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE), BNTXBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) are seeking Swissmedic authorization of a second bivalent COVID-19 vaccine.
- The updated Comirnaty vaccine contains half mRNA coding for the spike protein of the original SARS-CoV-2 virus variant and half mRNA intended to stimulate production of specific neutralizing antibodies against Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, the Swiss drug regulator said in a Sept. 22 press release.
- Swissmedic is evaluating the data being submitted by Pfizer on an ongoing basis in a rolling submission procedure.
- Earlier in September, a panel of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended converting the conditional marketing authorizations of Comirnaty into standard marketing authorizations. This included all existing and upcoming adapted Comirnaty vaccines, including the recently-approved adapted Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.1 and Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.4/5.
