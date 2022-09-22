Tenneco gains after report banks slated to start debt sale for Apollo deal next month
Sep. 22, 2022 10:40 AM ETTenneco Inc. (TEN), APOBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) rose 1% after a report that banks are set to start a $5.4 billion debt sale in mid-October to financing Apollo Global's (NYSE:APO) planned purchase.
- Banks led by Citigroup and Bank of America are set to begin the debt sale shortly after the U.S. holiday on Oct. 10, according to a Bloomberg report.
- The financing update is important as there has been some concern from some investors about financing of the deal and about Apollo's commitment to the transaction.
- Investors are also waiting to hear when Tenneco will file its deal with the European Commission. Earlier this month Dealreporter said that Apollo (APO) plans to file the purchase of the autoparts supplier with the EC imminently.
- Bloomberg reported in late July that banks had delayed the $5.4 billion financing for the $20/share buyout of the autoparts supplier.
